itel has launched its new Unicorn Max smartwatch in India, offering INR 1,999. The new itel Unicorn Max comes with a 1.43-inch curved AMOLED display with 1,000 nits of peak brightness, 200 watch faces, 100+ sports modes and various other functions. It offers SpO2 tracking, female cycle tracking, stress monitoring, sleep analysis, a remote camera shutter, and quick replies to messages. itel Unicorn Max is available in Meteorite Gray, Copper Gold, and Aluminium Silver at the Amazon online store. iQOO Z10 Turbo Launch Expected Soon, Smartphone Will Likely Feature 7,000mAh Battery and 120W Fast Charging; Check Rumoured Specifications and Features.

itel Launched Unicorn Max Smartwatch in India at INR 1,999

Meet the astonishing itel Unicorn Max! With a luxurious metallic build illuminated by 1000 nits brightness, this 1.43" AMOLED smartwatch is elegance personified. Sale is live on Amazon, buy now at just Rs.1999!#itel #smartwatch #metallic #beauty #luxurious #amoled #elegance pic.twitter.com/GHaH9CAjbh — itel India (@itel_india) March 23, 2025

