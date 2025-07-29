Microsoft released Copilot Mode in the Edge browser, allowing users to experience artificial intelligence while they surf the internet. The Microsoft Edge with Copilot Model offers various features that help users easily find information on the internet. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said his favourite feature was "multi-tab RAG". He said there were many other built-in capabilities of the browsers. Instagram Safety Features Update: Mark Zuckerberg-Run Meta Introduces New Controls for Teen Accounts, Expands Protections to Adult-Managed Profiles Featuring Children.

Microsoft CEO Announces Copilot Mode for Edge Browser

Today we’re introducing Copilot Mode in Edge, our first step in reinventing the browser for the AI age. My favorite feature is multi-tab RAG. You can use Copilot to analyze your open tabs, like I do here with papers our team has published in @Nature journals over the last year.… pic.twitter.com/iF0gmbqTSW — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) July 28, 2025

