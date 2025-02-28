China-based MiniMax has announced its latest photorealistic image generation model, MiniMax Image-01, which is claimed to offer better quality at 1/10 of the cost. The text-to-image AI model offers "cinematic-quality images" with high prompt-to-image fidelity. The company said that MiniMax Image-01 helps create detailed scenes and characters at any canvas size. OpenAI Sora Now Released in UK and EU Region, Available to Plus and Pro Users.

MiniMax Image-01 Photorealistic AI Image Model Launched

