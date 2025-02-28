OpenAI announced that its Sora AI video generation model was available in the EU and the UK. OpenAI Sora can be accessed by Plus and Pro users in the United Kingdom, the European Union, Norway, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Iceland. The AI video generation tool Sora was introduced in December 2024 by OpenAI. It allows the users to generate realistic-looking videos based on text prompts. This comes as the Sam Altman-run company recently introduced its next-gen model, GPT-4.5. OpenAI GPT-4.5: ChatGPT Developer Releases Its Largest and Best Model for Chat, Rolls Out Research Preview for Pro Users, Coming to Other Subscribers Next Week.

OpenAI Sora Now Made Available to the UK and the EU

Sora has arrived in the EU and the UK. pic.twitter.com/vk4QynY1N8 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)