Moto G35 5G New Variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage: Motorola launched the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant at the end of last year, priced at INR 8,999. The Moto G35 5G price in India for the new 8GB variant is INR 11,999 and its sale will begin on October 6, 2025. It is offered in multiple colours like Guava Red, Graystone, Hot Coral, Juniper, Midnight Black, and Leaf Green. The Moto G35 5G features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, 50MP+8MP rear cameras, a 16MP front camera, and a T760 processor. The smartphone also has the same 6.72-inch Full HD+ display. Vivo V60e 5G Featuring 200MP Primary Camera and Dimensity 7360 Turbo Launching on October 7, 2025; Know Its Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Motorola Launches Moto G35 5G 8GB RAM Variant

Introducing the all-new moto g35 5G, the segment’s fastest 5G smartphone with support for 12 5G bands, delivering blazing speed and smooth performance like never before. Sale starts 6th October on Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW, and leading retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 4, 2025

