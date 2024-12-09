Moto G35 5G launch date is confirmed in India by Motorola today. The smartphone will be launched on December 10, 2024 (tomorrow). The new Moto G35 5G will be launched in India with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Besides, it will have a punch-hole camera on the display and be available on Flipkart, Motorola and leading retail stores in India. Realme 14 Pro Series India Launch Confirmed, Coming Soon With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor; Check Details Here.

Moto G35 5G Launching Tomorrow in India

Discover cinematic brilliance at your fingertips with the 6.7” FHD+ display on #MotoG35 5G. It brings vibrant color and sharp contrast, making your experience delightful every time. Launching 10th December @Flipkart | https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW | leading retail stores.#ExtraaHai pic.twitter.com/d3nfAVK3R1 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 9, 2024

