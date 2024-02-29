HMD India and Nokia have announced the launch of a new variant of the Nokia G42 5G with 6GB RAM. The new Nokia G42 5G variant will also have 128GB of internal storage. The new variant will likely have lar features and specifications than other G42 5G, which launched in October 2023 with Snapdra agon 480 Plus chipset and triple camera setup. The smartphone offered 8GB RAM and 256GB built-in storage. The device was introduced Grey, So Pink and So Purple colour options at Rs 16,999. The upcoming Nokia G42 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage may be launched at a lower price. Realme 12+ 5G To Launch With '108MP Primary Camera' on March 6; Check New Details Announced by Realme Ahead of Launch (Watch Video).

New Nokia G42 5G Variant Likely To Launch Soon in India:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HMD India (@hmd.india)

Nokia G42 5G With 6GB RAM Coming Soon in India:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HMD India (@hmd.india)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)