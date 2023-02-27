New Delhi, February 27 : Nokia has unveiled a new brand logo, changing its identity for the first time in almost 60 years. The company changed its logo to mark its evolution and its new identity in today’s market. The new logo signifies Nokia’s new contemporary business strategy, and the start of a new chapter. Xiaomi 13 Pro Flagship Smartphone Officially Unveiled in India; Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Nokia's New Brand Logo :

This is Nokia, but not as the world has seen us before. This reenergized brand marks our evolution and reflects who we are today: a B2B tech innovation leader pioneering the evolution of networks. https://t.co/JDpkYAuIxy@nokia #NewNokia pic.twitter.com/YBQUJAgmdQ — Nokia India (@NokiaIndia) February 26, 2023

