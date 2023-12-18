The Nothing Phone 2a, an unconfirmed yet highly anticipated addition to the smartphone lineup, has made waves as details of its existence trickle out from the depths of production secrecy. A PVT unit, a critical step in the journey from concept to consumer's hands, has been spotted, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the device's potential. According to reputable industry insider Yogesh Brar, the Nothing Phone 2a will have a 120Hz OLED display paired with Dimensity 7200 chipset, coupling 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. The phone may reveal the 50MP dual-camera setup, while the device will have Nothing OS 2.5 atop the Android 14 platform. With a redesigned back and Glyph controls akin to its sibling, the Nothing Phone 2, this model is speculated to make its debut at MWC 2024 with a price tag of USD 400 (Rs 33,000). Accenture Launches Generative AI Studio in India To Boost Data and Artificial Intelligence Adoption.

Nothing Phone 2a Glimpse

Nothing Phone 2a PVT Gets: - 120Hz OLED panel - Dimensity 7200 - 8/128GB - 50MP dual camera setup - Ships with Nothing OS 2.5 - Android 14 - New back design - Redesigned Glyph - Glyph controls similar to Phone 2 MWC launch, Good for $400 pic.twitter.com/WNCoJoRMhW — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) December 16, 2023

