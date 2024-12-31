Chipmaker NVIDIA announced that it successfully acquired Run: ai, a software company, after facing regulatory problems. NVIDIA closed a USD 700 million deal with the AI company and said, "This marks the conclusion of one extraordinary chapter in Run:ai's journey and the beginning of an exciting new one in a new home.". Run:ai is an Israel-based startup that provides software layer implicit to empower AI infrastructure and innovation. Amid this development, the US Department of Justice began an investigation of NVIDIA's acquisition of startups due to the concerns that it might shut down its rivals. Kyivstar Partners With Starlink To Launch Direct-to-Cell Satellite Services in Ukraine.

NVIDIA Run:ai USD 700 Million Acquisition Announced

We’re delighted to welcome the Run:ai team to NVIDIA. https://t.co/us7p6rnvYl — NVIDIA (@nvidia) December 30, 2024

