Kyivstar, the Ukrainian telecommunications company, announced a collaboration with Starlink, a division of Elon Musk-run SpaceX. VEON, the parent company of Kyivstar, also informed the collaboration with Starlink. The collaboration will bring direct-to-cell satellite communication to Ukraine. In a social media post shared on December 31, 2024, Kyivstar revealed its plans to enhance connectivity for its users by using Starlink’s satellite technology. The agreement will open the way for Kyivstar customers to access Starlink’s direct-to-cell services. Initially, SMS and OTT messaging features will be introduced in the fourth quarter of 2025. Kyivstar also plans to expand the service to include voice and data in later phases. SpaceX’s Starship 7th Test Flight Launch Will Likely Take Place on January 10, 2025.

VEON Announces Collaboration With Starlink

We are excited to announce the launch of VEON’s collaboration with @Starlink, as our digital operator @TwiyKyivstar signs an agreement to introduce Starlink’s groundbreaking direct-to-cell satellite connectivity to Ukraine 🇺🇦 The agreement will play a pivotal role in enhancing… pic.twitter.com/0bkS7sKg51 — VEON (@VEONGroup) December 30, 2024

Kyivstar Partners With Starlink

В дитинстві ми читали книги про космос, а сьогодні стали дійсно ближчими до зірок ✨ Разом зі @Starlink ми починаємо впроваджувати супутниковий зв’язок Direct to Cell в Україні. pic.twitter.com/J4wF5sfrSR — Kyivstar (@TwiyKyivstar) December 30, 2024

