OpenAI has introduced Evals API for developers that will help them programmatically define tests and automate the runs. The OpenAI Evals API will also allow the developers to iterate on prompts faster. The Evals was available to the dashboard but with the new API, the users can integrate them in the workflow. Evals or Evaluate are parametres important for LLM output validation and ensuring code stability. Anthropic AI To Roll Out Drive Search Support on iOS App for Claude MAX Subscribers.

OpenAI Evals API Launched, Improves Testing Automation for Developers

Introducing the Evals API. You can now programmatically define tests, automate evaluation runs, and quickly iterate on prompts. Evals are still available in the dashboard—and now through the API, so you can integrate them anywhere in your workflow. pic.twitter.com/OhHNd1wSGg — OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) April 8, 2025

