Anthropic AI reportedly plans to support its Google Drive search feature on iOS mobile phones . The Anthropic Drive search support feature has been available on the web  for some time. However, now it will be rolled out for the app. The new Anthropic AI feature will be available to the Claude MAX subscribers. The image shared online showed it would be available as beta. Grok New Features: Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out ‘Draw Me’ To Turn Images Into Random Styles Responding to OpenAI’s Ghibli Art AI, Working on Search Autocomplete, Workspaces Features.

Anthropic Working on Drive Search Feature for iOS 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)