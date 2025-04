Anthropic AI reportedly plans to support its Google Drive search feature on iOS mobile phones . The Anthropic Drive search support feature has been available on the web for some time. However, now it will be rolled out for the app. The new Anthropic AI feature will be available to the Claude MAX subscribers. The image shared online showed it would be available as beta. Grok New Features: Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out ‘Draw Me’ To Turn Images Into Random Styles Responding to OpenAI’s Ghibli Art AI, Working on Search Autocomplete, Workspaces Features.

Anthropic is working on adding support for Drive search feature on mobile. This feature has been in works on the web for quite some time.

iOS app is also being prepared for an upcoming “Claude MAX” subscription. pic.twitter.com/ckfj25T8t3

— TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) April 8, 2025