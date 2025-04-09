Anthropic Working on Drive Search Feature for iOS
Anthropic is working on adding support for Drive search feature on mobile. This feature has been in works on the web for quite some time.
iOS app is also being prepared for an upcoming “Claude MAX” subscription. pic.twitter.com/ckfj25T8t3
— TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) April 8, 2025
