OpenAI introduced a new feature for its developers to input PDFs into OpenAI API. The Sam Altman-run company said that the users could directly input the PDF files to the Responses and Chat Completion APIs, and then the company's AI models, including OpenAI o1, OpenAI GPT-4o, or OpenAI GPT-4o-mini would generate text with that context. Gemini New Features: Google’s AI Introduces ‘Canvas’ To Create and Refine Documents and ‘Audio Overview’ for Podcast-Style File Discussions.

OpenAI PDF Input Available for Developers

You can now input PDF files directly to the Responses and Chat Completions APIs! Then let o1, gpt-4o, or gpt-4o-mini generate text with that context.https://t.co/NQO6wP8rug pic.twitter.com/aCch0jUSeY — OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) March 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)