Google announced two new features to its Gemini AI chatbot, which include 'Canvas' and 'Audio Overview'. Both features help users enhance their productivity by using the Google Gemini AI chatbot. The Gemini Canvas feature lets users have interactive space to create and refine their documents and code. On the other hand, The Gemini Audio Overview lets them transform the files into engaging podcast-style discussions. Google Doodle Today, March 19: Google Celebrates 'March’s Final Half Moon' With Interactive Doodle, Tests Users’ Knowledge About Lunar Cycle via Celestial Card Game.

Gemini Gets 'Canvas' and 'Audio Overview' Features

Today, we’re excited to introduce two new features for collaborating and creating in Gemini: Canvas, a new interactive space for creating and refining your documents and code; and Audio Overview, which transforms your files into engaging podcast-style discussions:… pic.twitter.com/17ao9FqICl — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) March 18, 2025

