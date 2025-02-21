OpenAI's Chief Operating Officer (COO), Brad Lightcap, shared a post on February 20, 2025, about ChatGPT's growth. The platform has now surpassed 400 million weekly active users, reaching 5% of the global population each week. Lightcap expressed gratitude for this success and mentioned that more than 2 million business users rely on ChatGPT for work. The reasoning model API has also seen an increase in usage since the O3 mini launch. OpenAI also prepares to introduce GPT-4.5 and GPT-5 to the ChatGPT and API platforms. Chat GPT-4.5 is likely to be released next week, whereas GPT-5 is expected to arrive in May. GPT-5 will combine OpenAI's GPT and o-series models. Free users will enjoy unlimited access to GPT-5, while Plus users will have access to even higher intelligence. OpenAI Operator Rolls Out for Pro Users in India, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, UK and More.

ChatGPT Surpasses 400 Million Weekly Active Users

