OPPO (Oppo) is set to launch the OPPO F29 5G and OPPO F29 Pro 5G smartphones today in India. These smartphones from the OPPO F29 series 5G will come with large batteries and SuperVOOC fast charging support. The OPPO F29 5G will likely feature the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and storage options of 128GB and 256GB. It will feature a 6,500mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging. The device will be available in Solid Purple and Glacier Blue colour options. The OPPO F29 Pro 5G is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor. It will come with 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. The smartphone will feature a 6,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support. The OPPO F29 5G price in India is expected to be around INR 25,000, and the OPPO F29 Pro 5G price might be around INR 30,000 in India. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date, Expected Price, Specifications and Features Revealed.

OPPO F29 Series 5G Launch Today in India

Mark your calendars! Launching on 20th March 2025, at 12 PM – #OPPOF29Series5G, a masterpiece of durability and elegance, designed to stand out and built to last. Are you ready to meet #TheDurableChampion ? pic.twitter.com/VH9fBfXbzk — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) March 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)