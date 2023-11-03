POCO C65 is an entry-level smartphone set to launch on November 5, 2023. According to the reports, the smartphone was rumoured to come with a 6.74-inch display and many other features. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has already revealed the details about the device's processor and camera. Now, the company has revealed the smartphone's display to be 6.74-inch confirming the rumoures. The device is set to launch on November 5, 2023 at $109 (roughly Rs 9,077) for 6GB+128GB and $129 (roughly Rs 10,742) for 8GB+256GB variant. POCO C65 With 50MP AI Triple Camera Launch on November 5 Globally: Check Specifications, Price and Expected Launch Date in India.

POCO C65 Display Details Revealed (Check Official Post Here):

Get ready for the largest display on POCO! 🤩#POCOC65 features a smooth 6.74" 90Hz display, delivering an immersive experience! Stay tuned for the online launch of #POCOC65 on Nov 5th. pic.twitter.com/hzUBgzVT8C — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)