OPPO K13 Turbo series 5G will launch in India, likely this month. OPPO has confirmed some specifications and features ahead of the smartphone launch. The Chinese company said that the OPPO K13 Turbo 5G will feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and a 2.2 million AnTuTu score. OPPO K13 Turbo series 5G is expected to include OPPO K13 Turbo 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G smartphones. They are expected to come with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 7,000mAh battery and powerful cooling. The OPPO K13 Turbo 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor. The OPPO K13 Turbo 5G price may be INR 25,000, and the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G price could be around INR 30,000. Redmi 15 5G Launch in India on August 19, Will Feature Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Processor and 7,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

OPPO K13 Series Coming in India Soon

Power or efficiency? Why settle when you can have both? With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and advanced 4nm design, experience blazing performance and enduring efficiency through every round, every tap, every time.#OPPOK13TurboSeries #OPphone #LiveUnstoppable #FANtastiK pic.twitter.com/WTLj2RTmNJ — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) August 4, 2025

