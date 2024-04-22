ProWatch By Lava will launch in India on April 23, 2024 (tomorrow) at 12 PM. The Lava ProWatch will be the first Lava smartwatch that will mark the company's entry into the wearable market. The ProWatch by Lava will be introduced under the 'ProZone' brand name in India. ProZone is famous for providing audio products such as its neckbands - ProBuds E1, ProBuds N31, and ProBuds 22 TWS. This new Lava ProWatch is expected to launch between Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000 in India. It is expected to offer an AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection. ProZone had been teasing the watch for weeks, claiming it would be a fast smartwatch with heart rate monitoring, strap options, and a robust design. It is also expected to offer stress and blood pressure monitoring. Realme NARZO 70x 5G, Realme NARZO 70 5G To Launch on April 24; Know Processor, Features and Other Key Specifications of New Realme NARZO Smartphones.

Lava ProWatch Launch is Set on April 23 (Tomorrow):

Prowatch: 1 day to go to witness the PRO in all its glory! It's time for PRO! Launching on 23rd April at 12 PM. Register now & Win*: https://t.co/vIwIBEY6Fk#ToughHaiPro #ProWatch #Prozone pic.twitter.com/4QNaQeTr3b — Prozone (@ProZone_In) April 22, 2024

Lava ProWatch Specifications Leaked:

Lava Prowatch ZN will launch tomorrow in India - Circular shaped AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection - Stress, Blood Pressure & Heart Rate monitoring - Expected to cost under ₹5k Image source: Unknown pic.twitter.com/6wdF5qAqRC — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) April 22, 2024

