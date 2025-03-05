PlayStation 3 (PS3) users can now download the latest system software update, version 4.92 for their gaming console. To install the update, players need at least 200MB of free space on the PS3’s Hard Disk Drive or removable storage media. PS3 users can experience additional features, improved usability, and enhanced security by updating the system software. To update the system software of your PS3, you can use either the internet or a computer. If you choose the internet method, start by selecting "Settings" and then "System Update." From there, choose "Update via Internet," and the latest update will be automatically downloaded. Then, follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process. Alternatively, you can update using a PC or Mac. First, create a folder named "PS3" on a USB drive that is formatted as FAT32. Inside the folder, create another folder called "UPDATE." Next, download the updated file and save it in the "UPDATE" folder you created. The next step is to save the file name as "PS3UPDAT.PUP." After that, plug the USB device into your PS3 system, navigate to "Settings," select "System Update," and then choose "Update via Storage Media" to proceed with the update. PlayStation Beta Programme: Sony Announces New Beta Programme for PS5 and PC Games, Allowing Players To Test Upcoming Features; Check Details Here.

PlayStation 3 System Software Update Is Available Now

PS3 system software update 4.92 is available now✨ Please check our page for the latest system software features and how to update. 💡PS3 system software updatehttps://t.co/3Tt3lrOT86 pic.twitter.com/Ym0sk2iOny — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) March 5, 2025

