A viral video claiming to show a bungee-jumping accident in Manali is fake and AI-generated. The clip shows two people preparing to jump from a high platform when it suddenly collapses, sending all three individuals plummeting. However, investigation revealed the video was not from Manali but from a resort in Nepal called “The Cliff,” which offers bungee-jumping experiences. The name “THE CLIFF” seen in the video led fact-checkers to the resort’s Instagram page. The marketing head confirmed no such accident had taken place and called the video “doctored.” A reverse search traced the clip to a YouTube channel, Quake Skyfall, which posted it with a clear disclaimer: it was AI-edited, and no one was harmed. The channel regularly shares such fictional accident videos. Thus, the viral video is not from Manali and is completely fabricated using AI tools. Fake News Alert: PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Recruitment Drive for 1736 Field Assistant Posts.

Did a Bungee Jumping Platform Collapse in Manali?

I always say avoid adventure sports in India. #Corruption and strict checks don’t go together.#Manali pic.twitter.com/k0Vi1K3cai — Brigadier Hardeep Singh Sohi,Shaurya Chakra (R) (@Hardisohi) June 22, 2025

Video Is AI-Generated

