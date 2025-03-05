Sony has announced a new beta program that offers players a chance to get future PlayStation betas. As a part of the Sony PlayStation beta program, gamers can participate in both PS5 and PC games and feature testing for the console. Registration for the Beta Program at PlayStation is free with no aonal cost or subscriptions. It will require only a valid PlayStation Network account. The account with restrictions or violations cannot join, and the individuals must ensure they meet legal requirements and live in a region where the PS beta program is available. More details here. GTA 5 Enhanced Now Available for PC for Free, Offers Enhancement Like Ambient Occlusion and Global Illumination; Check More Details. PlayStation Introduces Beta Program for Participation and Testing

Introducing the Beta Program at PlayStation: https://t.co/jsdFzkWjZn A new, centralized place for you to register your interest in future PlayStation betas, from testing participating PS5 and PC games, new PS5 console features, and more. pic.twitter.com/Yna75Mmo0J — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 4, 2025

