Introducing the Beta Program at PlayStation: https://t.co/jsdFzkWjZn
A new, centralized place for you to register your interest in future PlayStation betas, from testing participating PS5 and PC games, new PS5 console features, and more. pic.twitter.com/Yna75Mmo0J
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 4, 2025
