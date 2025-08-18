PUBG Battlegrounds support team shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 18, 2025, and announced the maintenance schedule for the upcoming console update 37.1. As per the post, live servers will enter for maintenance for approximately 8 hours on August 21 from 1:00 AM UTC / 10:00 AM KST (around 6:30 AM IST). Once the maintenance is complete, players will be able to access the new content included in the PUBG Battlegrounds 37.1 update for console. Pokémon World Championships 2025 Winners List: Indian Gamer ‘Beelzeboy’ Wins Pokémon GO World Championship, Check Names of Other Champions Here.

PUBG Battlegrounds 37.1 Update for Console

[Console] Update #37.1 maintenance schedule Live servers will enter maintenance for approx. 8 hours starting August 21 1:00am UTC / 10:00am KST. After the maintenance is complete, contents for #37.1 update will be available. — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Support (@PUBG_Support) August 18, 2025

