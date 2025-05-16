PUBG MOBILE (PUBG Mobile) shared a post on May 15, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and announced the new "Cargo Hub" mode. The post read, “Cargo Hub is officially open!” followed by a call to players to begin a rail-driven adventure packed with action. PUBG Mobile has teased a rail-driven adventure filled with steam-powered action. Players can expect new gameplay elements to enhance the gameplay. PUBG Mobile said, “Gear up, explore, and uncover epic surprises waiting down the tracks.” Epic Games MEGA Sale 2025 Goes Live: Free Games, Rewards and Discounts on GTA V Enhanced, Hogwarts Legacy and More; Check Details.

PUBG Mobile Cargo Hub

Cargo Hub is officially open! 🚂💥 Embark on a rail-driven adventure and uncover the wonders of steam-fueled action! Gear up, explore, and uncover epic surprises waiting down the tracks. 📲 https://t.co/Kq0Df7rPgn#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGM380 pic.twitter.com/omC9WPl7WN — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 16, 2025

