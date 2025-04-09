Alibaba's Qwen announced the launch of its new model, Qwen3-Coder, for advanced code generation and reasoning capabilities. The upcoming model will improve upon the previous Qwen2.5-Coder model, offering better performance and coding capabilities for users. Binyuan Hui from Alibaba's Qwen posted on X announcing the launch of the next model, Qwen3-Coder. He said, "Is anyone looking forward to Qwen3-Coder? What differences are you most expecting between it and the previous Qwen2.5-Coder?" Perplexity for Startups: Perplexity AI Introduces New Program To Help Startups 'Spend Less Time Researching and More Time Building’.

Qwen3-Coder Will Launch Soon, Announced Alibaba's AI Company Qwen

Is anyone looking forward to Qwen3-Coder? What differences are you most expecting between it and the previous Qwen2.5-Coder? — Binyuan Hui (@huybery) April 8, 2025

