Perplexity for Startups: Perplexity AI Introduces New Program To Help Startups 'Spend Less Time Researching and More Time Building’

Perplexity AI introduced its new startup programme, Perplexity for Startups, to help individuals and their teams in the business. The Aravind Srinivas-run company said that it would help them spend less time researching and more time in the building. Perplexity AI announced, "Eligible startups can apply to receive $5000 in Perplexity API credits and 6 months of Perplexity Enterprise Pro for their entire team." Gemini New Update: Deep Research in Google’s AI Chatbot Now Powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro, Accessible to Gemini Advanced Users.

Perplexity for Startups Programme Introduced for Helping Businesses

