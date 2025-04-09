Perplexity for Startups: Perplexity AI Introduces New Program To Help Startups 'Spend Less Time Researching and More Time Building’

Perplexity AI introduced a new programme called "Perplexity for Startups" to to help startups spend less time researching and more time building.

Perplexity for Startups: Perplexity AI Introduces New Program To Help Startups 'Spend Less Time Researching and More Time Building’
Perplexity AI Logo (Photo Credits; X/@perplexity_ai)
Socially Kalpeshkumar Patelia| Apr 09, 2025 08:29 AM IST

Perplexity AI introduced its new startup programme, Perplexity for Startups, to help individuals and their teams in the business. The Aravind Srinivas-run company said that it would help them spend less time researching and more time in the building. Perplexity AI announced, "Eligible startups can apply to receive $5000 in Perplexity API credits and 6 months of Perplexity Enterprise Pro for their entire team." Gemini New Update: Deep Research in Google’s AI Chatbot Now Powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro, Accessible to Gemini Advanced Users.

Perplexity for Startups Programme Introduced for Helping Businesses 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
AI Artificial Intelligence Arvind Srinivas Perplexity Perplexity AI Perplexity AI CEO Arvind Srinivas Perplexity for Startup
You might also like
Perplexity for Startups: Perplexity AI Introduces New Program To Help Startups 'Spend Less Time Researching and More Time Building’
Perplexity AI Logo (Photo Credits; X/@perplexity_ai)
Socially Kalpeshkumar Patelia| Apr 09, 2025 08:29 AM IST

Perplexity AI introduced its new startup programme, Perplexity for Startups, to help individuals and their teams in the business. The Aravind Srinivas-run company said that it would help them spend less time researching and more time in the building. Perplexity AI announced, "Eligible startups can apply to receive $5000 in Perplexity API credits and 6 months of Perplexity Enterprise Pro for their entire team." Gemini New Update: Deep Research in Google’s AI Chatbot Now Powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro, Accessible to Gemini Advanced Users.

Perplexity for Startups Programme Introduced for Helping Businesses 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
AI Artificial Intelligence Arvind Srinivas Perplexity Perplexity AI Perplexity AI CEO Arvind Srinivas Perplexity for Startup
You might also like
X New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s Platform To Automatically Translate All Posts in Timeline Into Preferred Language Using Grok AI
Technology

X New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s Platform To Automatically Translate All Posts in Timeline Into Preferred Language Using Grok AI
Gemini New Update: Deep Research in Google’s AI Chatbot Now Powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro, Accessible to Gemini Advanced Users
Technology

Gemini New Update: Deep Research in Google’s AI Chatbot Now Powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro, Accessible to Gemini Advanced Users
Stock Market Crash Memes But in Ghibli Style! Studio Ghibli Funny Meme Templates and Hilarious Posts Take Over X As US Tariffs Trigger Global Meltdown
Viral

Stock Market Crash Memes But in Ghibli Style! Studio Ghibli Funny Meme Templates and Hilarious Posts Take Over X As US Tariffs Trigger Global Meltdown
X New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s Platform To Automatically Translate All Posts in Timeline Into Preferred Language Using Grok AI
Technology

X New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s Platform To Automatically Translate All Posts in Timeline Into Preferred Language Using Grok AI
Gemini New Update: Deep Research in Google’s AI Chatbot Now Powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro, Accessible to Gemini Advanced Users
Technology

Gemini New Update: Deep Research in Google’s AI Chatbot Now Powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro, Accessible to Gemini Advanced Users
Stock Market Crash Memes But in Ghibli Style! Studio Ghibli Funny Meme Templates and Hilarious Posts Take Over X As US Tariffs Trigger Global Meltdown
Viral

Stock Market Crash Memes But in Ghibli Style! Studio Ghibli Funny Meme Templates and Hilarious Posts Take Over X As US Tariffs Trigger Global Meltdown
Amazon Nova Reel 1.1: Amazon Launches New AI Model for Video Generation With Multi-Shot 2-Minute Video Support and Style Consistency; Know More Details, Where To Access
Technology

Amazon Nova Reel 1.1: Amazon Launches New AI Model for Video Generation With Multi-Shot 2-Minute Video Support and Style Consistency; Know More Details, Where To Access
Google Trends Google Trends
dow jones stock markets
5000+K+ searches
holidays in april 2025
500+K+ searches
inter results 2025 date ap
500+K+ searches
school assembly news headlines
500+K+ searches
suns vs warriors
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topico Next Standard

  • Kushinagar: Krishak Inter College Teacher Mainuddin Ansari Rapes Student in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested; Police Respond After Disturbing Video Surfaces

  • Bitcoin Price Today, April 8, 2025: BTC Price Rises Form Previous Fall, Now at USD 80,000

  • Maharashtra: Car Catches Fire on Mumbai-Pune Highway in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Video of ‘Burning Car’ Surfaces

  • Hit-and-Run in Jaipur: Drunk Driver Mows Down 9 Pedestrians With Speeding Car, Leaves 2 Dead and 7 Injured; Disturbing Video Surfaces

  • Gujarat High Court Fines Man INR 50,000 for Smoking During Virtual Court Hearing, Litigant Issues Unconditional Apology

    • Google Trends Google Trends
    dow jones stock markets
    5000+K+ searches
    holidays in april 2025
    500+K+ searches
    inter results 2025 date ap
    500+K+ searches
    school assembly news headlines
    500+K+ searches
    suns vs warriors
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel