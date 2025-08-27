Realme 15000mAh concept phone is teased as a "portable power station". Realme shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 27 and revealed the smartphone with a 15000mAh battery concept. The company claims the device can be used for extended periods. The post also mentioned that the Realme 15000mAh concept phone can deliver one week of usage on a single charge. Realme added that it can play up to 25 movies back-to-back and can offer 30 hours of gaming support. In flight mode, the phone is said to remain on standby for up to three months. iPhone 17 Series Launch Date Confirmed on September 9: Apple Event 2025 Likely To Introduce iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Models; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Realme 15000mAh Concept Phone

A phone with a 15000mAh battery. What does that really mean? Join Chase to experience the insane power of realme 15000mAh Concept Phone! pic.twitter.com/htm9bFNzLi — realme Global (@realmeglobal) August 27, 2025

