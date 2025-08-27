New Delhi, August 27: Apple Event 2025 has been officially confirmed, and the iPhone 17 series launch date is set on September 9, 2025, at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino. The iPhone 17 series is expected to include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. As per reports, Apple may begin iPhone 17 series pre-orders on September 12, with sales likely to start from September 19. This time, the company is expected to introduce an iPhone 17 Air model instead of the previous Plus version. Alongside, Apple is also rumoured to launch the iPhone Fold next year, which is said to feature a crease-free display and advanced technology.

As per reports, the iPhone 17 series could feature a sleek design with slimmer bezels and lighter materials. The Pro models are rumoured to adopt a titanium frame. A major design change may appear on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17Pro Max models with a wide camera module extending across the rear and the Apple logo might be moved from its usual center placement. The standard iPhone 17 is expected to maintain a design similar to the iPhone 16. REDMI 15 5G Sale in India Starts on August 28, Features 7,000mAh Battery With Reverse Charging Support; Check Price and Specifications.

The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max launch event will be live-streamed on Apple’s official YouTube channel at 10:30 PM IST. At the upcoming Apple event, the tech giant may also introduce AirPods Pro 3 and the latest series of Apple Watch.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, iPhone 17 may feature a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, alongside a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to have a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front lens. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are likely to come with a triple 48MP camera setup. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models may be powered by the A19 Pro chip with 12GB RAM, while the base and Air models could be powered by a A19 chip with 8GB RAM. All models are expected to feature 120Hz ProMotion OLED displays. Realme P4 Pro 5G Sale Now Live in India, Features Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Processor; Check Other Specifications, Price and Launch Offers.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

Apple will officially announce the iPhone 17 series price at its launch event, though leaked information has already surfaced online. Reports suggest the iPhone 17 could cost around INR 89,900, while the iPhone 17 Air may be priced at around INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro is likely to be priced at INR 1,39,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max could come at around INR 1,64,900.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2025 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).