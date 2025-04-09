Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 80x 5G will be launched in India. The latest smartphone from the Realme NARZO 80 series will feature new specifications and features. The NARZO 80 Pro 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G processor, and it will feature an Esports display. The Realme Narzo 80x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 5G chipset. Both smartphones may come with a 6,000mAh battery. The Realme Narzo 80x 5G price is expected to be around INR 13,000. The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G price in India may be around INR 20,000. How iPhone Users Can Send RCS Messages to Android? Check Step-by-Step Instructions.

Realme Narzo 80x 5G and Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Launch Today in India

Gaming just got an upgrade! The #realmeNARZO80Pro5G & #realmeNARZO80x5G are launching TODAY at 12 PM, live on Amazon Specials. Don't miss out! Early Access Sale for realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G : Today | 6PM–Midnight Catch the Livestream : https://t.co/ns8Kyezgv4 pic.twitter.com/l4TV755GcP — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) April 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)