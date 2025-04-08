New Delhi, April 8: iPhone users can send Rich Communication Services (RCS) messages to Android devices to enhance their messaging experience with features like high-resolution media sharing, read receipts, and more. RCS is a modern messaging system that provides more features compared to SMS. While SMS is mostly limited to sending plain text messages, RCS takes communication to the next level by allowing users to share high-resolution photos and videos with much better quality. It also includes features like typing indicators and read receipts.

iPhone users will be able to send RCS messages to Android users for cross-platform communication. Until now, Apple users could only take advantage of rich text features. However, with the RCS support in iOS 18, iPhone users can now share file attachments with Android users. iPhone Export From India: Apple To Export More iPhones to United States To Avoid High Tariffs Placed on Chinese Goods, Says WSJ Report.

Know How iPhone users can send RCS messages to Android

To begin, iPhone users need to update to iOS 18. Go to Settings, choose General, then tap Software Update. Select Update Now and follow the prompts to download and install the latest version. To check if your mobile carrier supports RCS, you will need to follow a few steps on your phone.

Start by opening the Settings app and tap on General. From there, scroll down and select the About option. Once you are on the About page, swipe down until you reach the eSIM section. Look for the entry labelled Carrier and tap on it. If the ISM Status shows Voice, SMS & RCS, it means your carrier supports RCS, and you are set to avail its benefits. Another option is to visit Apple’s webpage for wireless carrier support. Choose your region or continent, and then find your carrier from the list provided. Instagram Introduces Parental Control Feature: Kids Under 16 Will No Longer Be Allowed to Livestream or Unblur Nudity in Direct Messages Received Without Parental Approval.

After that, enable RCS messaging on your iPhone. Open Settings, tap on Apps, then scroll down and select Messages. Under the Text Messaging section, find the RCS Messaging option and switch it on. Once enabled, open the Messages app and start a chat with an Android contact.

