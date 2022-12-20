New Delhi, December 20 : Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is already available in China. Now, it is expected to launch in India on January 11, 2023. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC chipset, the Redmi premium smartphone's India-spec prices are leaked online. Smartphone Launches in December 2022: From iQOO 11 To Redmi Note 12 and Samsung Galaxy M04, Know Specs and Other Details of Five Upcoming Smartphones.

Check Out The Pricing Details of The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G :

Here's Early Pricing for Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G ✅✅ 6+128 = ₹24,999 8+256 = ₹26,999 12GB + 256GB = ₹28,999 Including bank offers! Most likely to go on sale from 11th January #Redmi #Supernote #RedmiNote12ProPlus 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) December 19, 2022

