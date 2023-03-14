New Delhi, March 14 : When it comes to creating a hype around the same smartphone range, Redmi seems to know how to do it again and again. Xiaomi’s sub-brand is launching its Redmi Note 12 series yet again, this time around, globally. The Redmi Note 12 series was first launched in its home market China in November 2022, and then in India in January this year with a different vanilla model. The global launch of the smartphone series will happen on March 23, for which Redmi has adopted the logan – ‘Live vivid’. iQOO Z7i Introduced Debuting the Mediatek Dimensity 6020 Chipset; Checkout All Details Here.

Redmi Note 12 Series Going Global :

Brace yourselves for the #RedmiNote12Series! This launch is going to be so out-of-this-world amazing, you'll need a space shuttle just to catch up! Join our live updates on March 23rd at 23:00 (GMT+8) and see what we're talking about! #LiveVivid pic.twitter.com/SgsjJUbMJo — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 13, 2023

