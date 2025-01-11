JioAirFiber and JioFiber users now have a reason to feel delighted. Reliance Jio has introduced a special offer by providing 24 months of YouTube Premium features for free. Users will get ad-free YouTube with background play, unlimited downloads, and access to YouTube Music. The offer is valid for JioFiber and JioAirFiber customers with uninterrupted access to premium features of YouTube for two years. To avail of the offer, JioAirFiber or JioFiber users need to be active on postpaid plans priced at INR 888, INR 1,199, INR 1,499, INR 2,499, or INR 3,499. Mukesh Ambani-Led Reliance Industries Ltd Acquires 5,286-Acre Land Close to Navi Mumbai Airport at a Valuation of Around INR 2,200 Crore.

YouTube Premium Features for Free to JioAirFiber and JioFiber Postpaid Users

