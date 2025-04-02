For paid users, Runway has launched Gen-4, the next-gen text-to-image generation model. Runway Gen-4 AI model was launched so that people can generate media and the world consistently with enhanced fidelity, dynamic motion, and improved controllability. The Runway Gen-4 rollout for all Creative Partners, Enterprise customers and paid plans is complete. Samsung Awesome Intelligence: Company Rolls Out AI System for Newly Launched Galaxy A Series Smartphones, Offers Various Features; Check More Details.

Runway Gen-4 Rolled Out for All Creative Partners, Enterprise Customers and Paid Plans

Gen-4 is now available for all Creative Partners, Enterprise customers and paid plans. pic.twitter.com/OJMHRREcV3 — Runway (@runwayml) April 1, 2025

