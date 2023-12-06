OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been named ‘CEO of the Year’ for 2023 by Time magazine. The announcement on Wednesday, December 6, praises Altman’s leadership in AI research, leading OpenAI to achieve groundbreaking successes such as the creation and launch of GPT-4. This advanced natural language processing tool enables users to chat with a chatbot in a human-like manner, representing a huge advancement in AI technology. Sam Altman Officially Returns as CEO of OpenAI After Being Fired and Rehired.

Sam Altman is Time's 'CEO of the Year' 2023

Sam Altman is TIME's 2023 CEO of the Year https://t.co/dQEMMseSQE pic.twitter.com/60SCXykduU — TIME (@TIME) December 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)