Sam Altman has officially returned as CEO of OpenAI. The development comes after a noisy last week or so where the 38-year-old was fired and then announced to be rehired again. Reacting to his official return to the company in a blog post, Sam Altman said "I have never been more excited about the future. I am extremely grateful for everyone’s hard work in an unclear and unprecedented situation, and I believe our resilience and spirit set us apart in the industry. I feel so, so good about our probability of success for achieving our mission." Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says ‘AI Is Only a Means, Not an End’ After Sam Altman’s Return to OpenAI.

Sam Altman Officially Returns as CEO of OpenAI

BREAKING: Sam Altman officially returns as CEO of OpenAI — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 30, 2023

Sam Altman is back as CEO, Mira Murati as CTO and Greg Brockman as President. OpenAI has a new initial board. Messages from @sama and board chair @btaylor https://t.co/sP0kAQIeKg — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 30, 2023

