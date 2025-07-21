OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced that the AI company would cross over one million GPUs brought online by the end of the year. This announcement shows the ChatGPT-maker OpenAI's plans to stay in the AI race. Altman further said, "very proud of the team but now they better get to work figuring out how to 100x that lol". OpenAI may launch its next AI chatbot model GPT-5 soon. Elon Musk Announces Major Tesla Self-Driving Update Coming Soon for Robotaxi in Austin.

OpenAI Crossing 1 Million GPUs by 2025

we will cross well over 1 million GPUs brought online by the end of this year! very proud of the team but now they better get to work figuring out how to 100x that lol — Sam Altman (@sama) July 20, 2025

