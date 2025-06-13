Elon Musk congratulated the SpaceX team for completing Falcon's 500th mission. SpaceX celebrated the achievement of the milestone of completing 500 Falcon rocket launches, proving Falcon rocket's reusability for future missions. The reusable rocket is aimed at reducing the cost of space travel. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket has sent many Starlink satellites into the LEO (Low Earth Orbit) for boosting the internet connection and also completed various other missions partnering with other space agencies. ISS Deorbit Plan Update: Elon Musk Recommends Deorbiting International Space Station Within Next 2 Years Ahead of NASA’s Plan in 2031.

SpaceX Falcon Completed 500th Mission Launches, Elon Musk Congratulated Team

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)