Elon Musk To Give Talk on SpaceX’s Mars Game Plan Next Week at Starbase, Texas During Starship Launch, Live-Stream on X

Elon Musk announced that he would give a company talk about the SpaceX's Mars game plan in Starbase, Texas next week when the Starship flight is set to take off. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the conversation will be live-streamed on the X platform. The tech billionaire made this announcement as a response to SpaceX's post that said, "Starship completed a long duration six-engine static fire and is undergoing final preparations for the ninth flight test". Starlink Satellite Launch: Elon Musk’s SpaceX Sends 28 More Satellites Into Low Earth Orbit, Expands Global Coverage of High-Speed Internet Service.

Elon Musk Announced to Give Talk to SpaceX About Mars Game Plan

Just before the Starship flight next week, I will give a company talk explaining the Mars game plan in Starbase, Texas, that will also be live-streamed on 𝕏 https://t.co/cxztHrK285 — gorklon rust (@elonmusk) May 13, 2025

