Elon Musk's SpaceX has launched 28 more satellites into the LOE (low Earth orbit) to boost Starlink internet connection. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched these new satellites from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on May 13, 2025 at 1:02 AM EDT. With the launch of new SpaceX Starlink satellites, Elon Musk's company expanded its LOE satellite numbers of over 7,000. Starlink offers high-speed internet connection to over 120 countries via these satellites. ‘Future Starships Will Be Even Bigger’: Elon Musk Hints at Even Larger SpaceX Spacecraft Exceeding 5,000 Tons Carrying Capacity in Future.

SpaceX Launched 28 Starlink Satellites into Orbit

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)