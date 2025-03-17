Google has launched the first satellite for the FireSat constellation including over 50 units. The tech giant said that the network of satellites, a first-of-its-kind, was designed to use AI (artificial intelligence) to detect and track wildfires as small as a classroom (around 5x5 metres). Google said, "The first satellite for the FireSat constellation officially made contact with Earth." The satellite was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California aboard Elon Musk-run SpaceX's Transporter-13 mission. Google's satellite will help many wildlife authorities get updated with high-resolution imagery within 20 minutes and help emergency responders catch wildfires before they take destructive form. Elon Musk’s X To Introduce ‘Videos’ Tab Soon To Take On YouTube, Will Allow for Users To Find Suggested Videos and Short Clips From Creators.

Google Satellite for FireSat Constellation Launched

