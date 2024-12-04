The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Proba-3 mission on December 4, 2024, at 4:08 PM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. This collaborative mission aims to study the Sun’s corona using two spacecraft—the Coronagraph Spacecraft (CSC) and the Occulter Spacecraft (OSC)—that will perform precision formation flying, positioning themselves 150 meters apart to create an artificial solar eclipse. This innovative approach will enable detailed observations of the Sun’s faint corona and its dynamics. The launch marks the 61st flight of ISRO’s trusted PSLV and the 26th use of its PSLV-XL configuration. The mission, costing 200 million euros, highlights advancements in international space partnerships. Space enthusiasts can watch the live stream of this historic event on ISRO’s official website and YouTube channel. PROBA-3 Mission Satellites: ISRO To Launch Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C59 From Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Today.

ISRO Proba 3 Mission Launch Date and Time

