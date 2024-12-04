Tirupati, December 4: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is set to launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C59 /Proba-3 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

The mission will entail the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C59 carrying around satellites weighing approx. 550kgs in a highly elliptical orbit. The PROBA-3 mission is an "In-Orbit Demonstration (IOD) mission" by the European Space Agency (ESA). ISRO To Launch PROBA-3 Mission Satellites From Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on December 4.

Posting about the anticipated launch on X, the space organisation said, Liftoff Day is Here! PSLV-C59, showcasing the proven expertise of ISRO, is ready to deliver ESA's PROBA-3 satellites into orbit. This mission, powered by NSIL with ISRO's engineering excellence, reflects the strength of international collaboration. A proud milestone in India's space journey and a shining example of global partnerships. Liftoff: 4th Dec 2024, 16:08 IST. Location: SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. Join NSIL, ISRO, and ESA as history unfolds!"

The mission consists of 2 spacecrafts, namely Coronagraph Spacecraft (CSC) and the Occulter Spacecraft (OSC) which will be launched together in a "stacked configuration" (one on top of another). PSLV is a launch vehicle which helps carry satellites other various other payloads to space, or according to ISRO's requirements. This launch vehicle is India's first vehicle to be equipped with liquid stages. The first PSLV was launched successfully in October 1994. Proba 3 Mission: ESA’s Proba-3 Mission To Take Flight Aboard PSLV-XL Rocket on December 4, Says ISRO.

The PSLVC-59 will have four stages of launch, according to ISRO. The total mass which the launch vehicle will be lifting off is around 320 tonnes. The Space organisation also highlighted how this launch mission also exemplifies the "trusted precision" of the PSLV and collaboration with other agencies.

