The last lunar eclipse, or Chandra Grahan of 2023, will begin on Saturday, October 28, and continue till Sunday, October 29. The skygazers are particularly excited as this lunar eclipse is occurring just 14 days after the solar eclipse on October 14, 2023. The event will begin at around 11:30 PM on October 28. The lunar eclipse will become maximum at around 1:44 am and end by 2:23 am. Lunar Eclipse 2023 will be visible in all Indian cities 12 and other parts of Asia, Europe, Africa, and North America. The Lunar Eclipse 2023 can also be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of timeandate.com. Lunar Eclipse 2023 Today: Chandra Grahan to Be Visible in India, Know Date, Time, Sutak Kaal and Rituals.

Lunar Eclipse 2023 Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)