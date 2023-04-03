Nasa is going to announce the names of four astronauts who will be going to moon for the first time after 50 years. These four astronauts will become a part of Artemis-II mission to land on the surface of moon in its third edition Artemis-III. Netizens Spot Halo Around the Moon in Clear Night Sky, Fascinating Pics Surfaces Online.

Nasa To Name Four Astronauts Going To Moon

NASA is set to announce the astronauts who will circle the moon for the first time in more than 50 years. https://t.co/vbyoqUBSkf pic.twitter.com/pBHBJeMSqg — CNN (@CNN) April 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)