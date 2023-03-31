Watching the night sky can be very fascinating to spot the glaze of the moon and a few tinkling stars. But if you have looked at the night sky recently, you would see a halo around the moon. A lot of people spotted it and shared pictures on Twitter, wondering if it was natural or some other astronomical event occurring. For the unversed, the phenomenon is called a lunar halo formed by moonlight passing through ice crystals in the atmosphere. Moon-Venus Occultation Blows Netizens Mind As Brightest Planet Hides Behind Crescent in Rare Celestial Event (See Pics And Videos).  

Halo Around Moon

A Pretty Shot in the Night Sky

Lunar Halo

Ice Crystals Causing Beautiful Illusion

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)