Watching the night sky can be very fascinating to spot the glaze of the moon and a few tinkling stars. But if you have looked at the night sky recently, you would see a halo around the moon. A lot of people spotted it and shared pictures on Twitter, wondering if it was natural or some other astronomical event occurring. For the unversed, the phenomenon is called a lunar halo formed by moonlight passing through ice crystals in the atmosphere. Moon-Venus Occultation Blows Netizens Mind As Brightest Planet Hides Behind Crescent in Rare Celestial Event (See Pics And Videos).

Halo Around Moon

A Pretty Shot in the Night Sky

Something vey beautiful, a wide halo around the illuminating moon. Seeing it for the first time right now. pic.twitter.com/b4XNHPG5Mj — GM Naikoo (@dr_naikoo) March 30, 2023

Lunar Halo

LUNAR HALO: “Phenomenon around full moon which is formed by moonlight passing through ice crystals in the atmosphere” 🌙 pic.twitter.com/9ynAZajUvK — Umaisar Gull (اُمیسر گُل) (@Umaisar_Gull) March 30, 2023

Ice Crystals Causing Beautiful Illusion

The moon's halo or lunar halo is an optical illusion that causes a large bright ring to surround the moon. This striking & often beautiful halo around the moon is caused by the refraction of moonlight from ice crystals in the upper atmosphere. 📷 @ErRajaShakeel Location Thathri pic.twitter.com/WXmvsrrDSe — Shakeel Raja راجاشكيل (@ErRajaShakeel) March 30, 2023

