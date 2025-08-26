Elon Musk's SpaceX again postponed Starship Flight 10 due to weather. The company posted on X, "Standing down from today’s flight test attempt due to weather. Starship team is determining the next best available opportunity to fly." This announcement was made minutes after confirming that SpaceX was ready for the 10th Starship flight and that the systems were good. The company postponed the flight launch yesterday due to 'ground systems' issues. SpaceX Starship 10th Flight Test Postponed: Elon Musk’s Aerospace Company Cancels Significant Starship Launch Due to 'Issues With Ground Systems'.

SpaceX Starship Flight 10 Postponed Again Due to Weather

Standing down from today’s flight test attempt due to weather. Starship team is determining the next best available opportunity to fly — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 26, 2025

SpaceX Confirmed Starship Flight 10 Was Ready to Go

T-40 seconds and holding. Teams are using this time for final checks. All systems continue to look good for today’s flight test — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 25, 2025

Elon Musk SpaceX Said Weather Was 55% Favourable for Starship Flight 10

Counting down to Starship's tenth flight test. Weather is currently 55% favorable for launch at the start of the window → https://t.co/UIwbeGoVS9 pic.twitter.com/s4GiykTfdg — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 25, 2025

