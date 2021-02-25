(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Yellow Watermelons Grown by Karnataka Farmer Using Scientific Techniques (Watch Video)
A farmer in Karnataka is growing yellow watermelons scientifically. Basavraj Patil is a graduate from Koralli village in Kalaburagi. He has collaborated with the local mart and Big Bazaar in the city to sell his produce."These taste sweeter than red watermelons," he told news agency ANI.
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 25, 2021 10:53 AM IST