New Delhi, January 16 : Homegrown social media platform ShareChat has announced that 20% of its employees will be fired in a fresh round of layoffs. ShareChat CEO, Ankush Sachdeva tells that around 500 employees will be sacked. Amazon Layoffs in India: Fired Employees Break Down, 'Crying in Office' After Being Told About Sackings.

ShareChat Fires 20% of Its Employees:

Confirmed: ShareChat CEO @AnkushSach tells staff this AM they are laying off 20% full-time employees--about 500 jobs. CEO says company ‘overestimated the market growth’--in hindsight. https://t.co/ogLTy2iJxi — digbijay mishra (@digbijaymishra1) January 16, 2023

